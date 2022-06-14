FOOD FIGHT: Little Caesars Replaces Pizza Hut as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL

Little Caesars woke up this morning Hot-N-Ready to Out-Pizza the Hut.

The third-largest pizza chain in the world announced today that it would be the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL in a multi-year partnership. Papa John’s previously had the rights with the league from 2010-17, then it was Pizza Hut from 2018-22.

Time to start practicing our touchdown dance because we're the new official pizza sponsor of the @NFL!🙌🏈🍕 pic.twitter.com/sYIpE2Ro6g — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) June 14, 2022

The agreement offers Little Caesars exclusive marketing rights designed to connect with the NFL, its events and its fans. Both the chain and the league will unveil new social media campaigns, products, packaging and promotions for the 2022 season. Those promotions will continue throughout the course of the sponsorship.

“With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans,” chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships Renie Anderson said. “We look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States.”

Little Caesars president and CEO Dave Scrivano added, “This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day. We will bring the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country. We’re the value leader in the pizza industry, so hungry fans can enjoy weekly game-time meals at a very affordable price.”

According to the press release: “Eating pizza and cheering on the home team combine to make the perfect weekend social activity.” Source?

A Brief History of Pizza-Pizza

The Ilitch family founded Little Caesars in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant in the Detroit neighborhood of Garden City. Fast-forward to the present day, where the Ilitch family owns MLB’s Detroit Tigers and NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. In addition, Little Caesars Arena has been the site of home games for the Red Wings and NBA’s Detroit Pistons since the venue opened in 2017.

Looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Little Caesars is sure to have an extensive presence there.