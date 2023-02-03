The motorsports world just got a lot more interesting. Ford is going to rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after a 22-year absence from the sport. Teaming up with Red Bull, the manufacturer is prepared to dip its toe back into the waters.

Red Bull was partnered up with Honda. That partnership was successful and led to a lot of wins. The last two seasons, Red Bull has rebadged the Honda equipment with their own logo. However, for all intents and purposes, these are Honda-powered vehicles.

Starting in the 2026 Formula 1 season, Ford is making the move to be Red Bull’s partner. Ford is going to be providing the power units to the Red Bull team that is set to defend its championships from last year.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, there is already work being done to be ready by 2026. There will be a new technical configuration in 2026 as F1 does every so often.

Mark Rushbrook of Ford knew that there was a path here and is excited to be with Red Bull.

“As a team, they’re committed to winning, and they’ve demonstrated that they are capable of winning,” Rushbrook explained. “And we want to be in motorsports, yes, for the technology, for the marketing, but we want to do it winning and with the right partner. They’re committed to that, they have a winning culture, the leadership team. … You want to be with the right team, for sure.”

There’s a history there that can be replicated under the right conditions.

Ford in Formula 1

Let’s be honest, Ford isn’t a Formula 1 “name.” When you think of Ford, you think of American muscle cars. Perhaps you think of Joey Logano winning the NASCAR championship this last season. But they have the experience and history in F1 to match their other motorsports ventures.

Before Ford bowed out of the sport, they racked up 174 Grand Prix wins. They also added 10 F1 Constructor’s Championships as well as 13 Drivers’ Championships since 1967.

So, why can’t they do it again? There will be three years before we see a Ford power unit in a Formula 1 car again. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were great this past season. Will we see that pairing last at Red Bull until 2026? That’s hard to say. However, Ford is banking on the brand of Red Bull to remain strong.

By the time the new configurations come out, who knows where the sport will be and who will be at the top of it? The best thing here is that Ford is back in Formula 1.