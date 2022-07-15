‘Fore!’ Rory McIlroy’s Erratic Drive During the Open Championship Leaves Worker with a Fractured Hand

Rory McIlroy tried to warn everyone that he hit an errant shot off the tee box during this week’s Open Championship. Despite the yells of “Fore” across The Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy’s drive left one PGA Tour employee searching for an ambulance.

McIlroy took the road less traveled off the tee box on the fifth hole at St. Andrews during the first round of the Open Championship. Though the ball didn’t travel straight down the fairway, it must’ve had some pretty good speed on it.

The ball struck a PGA Tour employee on the knuckle, leaving him with a fractured hand. The worker, Charlie Kane, shared images of the damage caused by the errant drive.

It did not look pretty.

Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle.



He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/91bOwuA4mY — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) July 14, 2022

McIlroy is known for having one of the prettiest swings on the PGA Tour. Yet he left one of the organization’s employees with one of the ugliest golf injuries you’ll see. Go figure, right?

Kane’s middle finger (insert a birdie pun here) swelled up and the inside of his hand turned black and blue. He posted a photo in a sling back at St. Andrews though, so hopefully he’s in less pain now.

While those golfers playing in the Open Championship are among the best in the world, they can also make mistakes. So, when you hear a professional yelling, “Fore!” it’s probably best to get the hell out of the way.

Errant Drive Aside, Rory McIlroy’s Tournament is Going Really Well

Yes, Rory McIlroy had one glaring mistake in the Open Championship — and it put one employee in a sling — but other than that, the 33-year-old professional is enjoying an outstanding start to the tournament.

Through the first two rounds, McIlroy is sitting at 10-under-par, tied with Viktor Hovland in third place. He’s three shots back of leader Cameron Smith, who is 13-under-par in the first 36 holes. McIlroy started the tournament by shooting a 66 in Round 1, followed by a 68 on Friday.

McIlroy is hoping to end his drought in major championships. Though he’s a four-time major winner, his last came in 2014. That year he won both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

Most of the focus through the first two rounds has been on Tiger Woods — who missed the cut by shooting 9-over-par — and his return to St. Andrews this week. But McIlroy has become a big talking point with his play through Friday.

Heading into the weekend, McIlroy is playing some of his best golf. He might be able to add a second Claret Jug to his trophy case if he continues to perform at this level … and doesn’t hit anymore workers with an errant drive.