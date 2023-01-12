Former Alabama and NFL running back Ahmaad Galloway reportedly passed away Monday. He was 42.

Per WVTM 13, Galloway, an eighth grade english teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, was found dead at his apartment during a welfare check. A cause of death has not been revealed, though initial reports indicate it was a medical emergency. Susan Reid, principal at Compton-Drew Middle School, noted that the medical examiner is still conducting a death investigation.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong” Reid said. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.”

Galloway was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002. In 38 games, he rushed for 1,830 yards and 17 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. His best season came as a junior in 2001, when he rushed for 881 yards and six scores on 5.1 yards per carry.

“When Ahmaad arrived at Bama, he was humble, yet mature beyond his years,” former Alabama offensive lineman Griff Redmill said. “He was mature and very put together- I knew right away that he was a person that could be my friend for life.”

The Denver Broncos selected Galloway in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Following a brief NFL career, he became a high school football coach.

Kimberly Slaughter, Galloway’s sister, described him as “quiet and humble.”

“Ahmaad was always quiet and humble,” she said. “My brother loved football growing up, and later loved his children Austin and Aubree.”

Students Mourning Loss of Ahmaad Galloway

Students at Compton-Drew Middle School are keeping the door to Galloway’s classroom closed as a mark of respect. In addition, memorial banners and signs are being made to honor Galloway.

“It’s going to take some time for the students to digest this,” Reid said. “The kids here loved Ahmaad so much.”