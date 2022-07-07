Former Alabama Running Back Keilan Robinson’s Three Championship Rings Are For Sale Through ‘Pawn Stars’ Shop In Las Vegas

What’s the difference between petty and commitment? For former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson, it’s a blurred line. Now with the Texas Longhorns, The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is selling three Alabama championship rings from the running back.

The shop – famously depicted in History Channel’s Pawn Stars television series – owns Robinson’s 2020 SEC Championship bling, along with the junior’s 2020 and 2021 College Football Playoff rings. The jewelry is for sale in a set with a purchase price of $60,000.

Robinson’s playing career with the Crimson Tide lasted only one season and 39 rushing attempts. The back opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. However, regardless of his status, he received a ring following the season for the team’s conference and national championship.

After the season, Robinson followed Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to Austin for a more prominent role. However, Robinson’s renaissance only garnered the back six more touches from the backfield with a handful of receptions.

Keilan Robinson could take on a larger role in the Longhorns’ offensive scheme in 2022. But that relies on leaping Bijon Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the depth chart.

Robinson’s Sale Adds Layer to Renewed Rivalry

Arguably the most anticipated September matchup in recent college football history, Robinson’s former and current teams clash on September 10, renewing one of the game’s oldest rivalries.

Although the Crimson Tide and Longhorns only have nine matchups in the past, the first dates back to 1902. Alabama finally received its first win of the series in 2010, winning 37-21. While Texas owns the series lead, 7-1-1, finding the last time the Longhorns emerged victorious requires flipping the calendar to 1982.

The matchup pits Nick Saban against his former coordinator Sarkisian, but also acts as a precursor to what’s next in the SEC. Texas joins the conference in 2025, leaving the Big 12 in one of the highest profile jolts to conference realignment.

When the two schools meet in September for the first time since 2010, a potential fourth ring for Robinson could be on the line.