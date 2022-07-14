former-all-pro-offensive-lineman-mitchell-schwartz-announces-retirement-after-season-away-from-nfl

You might recognize Mitchell Schwartz as a prominent NFL figurehead on Twitter. Or maybe it’s a name you recognize from the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The lineman last laced up his cleats in October 2020 for Kansas City. A reaggravation of a back injury sustained in the preseason prompted the four-time All-Pro to miss a game for the first time in his nine-year career.

Eventually ending up on the injured reserve, Schwartz entered last offseason as a free agent with a surgically repaired back. But the tackle never signed, instead sitting out the season and providing commentary through social media. Now the 33-year-old is calling it quits for good.

Posting a lengthy, heartfelt message to his fans and followers, Schwartz announced his retirement via Twitter on Thursday (July 14) afternoon.

Citing nerve pain stemming from the back injury that first prevented Schwartz from suiting up, the one-time Pro Bowl selection says, “I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled. Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career.”

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Schwartz thanks both franchises for allowing his to realize the opportunity. However, Schwartz adds, “I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Mitchell Schwartz Isn’t The Only Recent Super Bowl Champion Calling It Quits

Kansas City’s path in 2020 went through Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The following season, this time without Schwartz healthy, Brady and the Buccaneers swarmed Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV. The lack of protection for the boy-wonder prompted an offseason overhaul of the line that failed Mahomes on the biggest stage.

Winning the championship in 2021, Brady and the gang ran it back for one more shot at glory. However, a prayer and a field goal thwarted a vintage TB12 comeback in the NFC Divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady announced his retirement one week later. But that proved temporary, and the quarterback returned to the Buccaneers the next month.

However, this season, Brady won’t have the luxury of his most popular target running routes in the upcoming regular season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement last month, and shooting down rumors, is content entering post-play life. Gronkowski admits that if Brady calls in the season, the tight end will pick up the phone. However, he hopes the conversation is cordial and has nothing to do with returning to Tampa Bay for one last hurrah.