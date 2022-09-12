Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Killed on His Way to 9/11 Memorial

Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher turned police officer, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. He was 37.

Varvaro was on his way to work in New York City when the crash occurred. He was en route to the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, per police officials. Varvaro spent six years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

The Braves issued the following statement on his death.

“Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta,” the statement reads. “He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Anthony Varvaro Remembered By Colleagues, Former Coaches

The Port Authority Police Department said he will remembered for his “courage and commitment to service.”

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” they said in a statement, via ESPN.

Before making it in MLB, Varvaro played at St. John’s University. St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was at a “loss of words” over Varvaro’s death.

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ballplayer, he was everything you could want in a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

Varvaro appeared in 166 games over the duration of his career. He went 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA in 183.2 innings of work. After retiring in 2016, he revealed to the St. John’s student newspaper, The Torch, that he was content moving on to the next phase of his life.

“I figured that I had a pretty successful career in baseball,” Varvaro said, “I had played a number of seasons, and I was fine moving on to the next step of my life.”