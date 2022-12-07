Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza Won’t Face Criminal Charges

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza won’t face criminal charges in an alleged rape that occurred while playing college football at San Diego State. The New York Post reported the news on Wednesday.

Araiza, who would’ve been in his rookie season in the NFL in 2022, was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State. Two of the punter’s teammates were also named in the civil lawsuit. The victim claimed she went in and out of consciousness during the assault.

Summer Stephan, the district attorney of San Diego, said that Araiza, and his two teammates, will not face criminal charges.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” Stephan said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Araiza allegedly gave a girl a drink at a party that “contained alcohol and other intoxicating substances.” The punter has maintained his innocence.

Buffalo Bills Release Matt Araiza

When the allegations against Matt Araiza surfaced in August, the Buffalo Bills were quick to part ways with the punter. Head coach Sean McDermott briefly addressed the situation when asked about it after a preseason game.

“It’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said, regarding Bills fans. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”

Buffalo’s decision to cut Araiza came just weeks before the start of the 2022 regular season.

Araiza was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That came after a dominant 2021 season at San Diego State, when he won the Ray Guy Award and earned unanimous All-American honors.