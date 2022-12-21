Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Fighting for His Life in Hospice

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is reportedly in hospice as he continues to fight a rare type of cancer.

According to TMZ, Ronnie Hillman’s family issued a statement. They revealed the former NFL player was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma. It is described as a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm” form of cancer. It primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell traits. He received the diagnosis in August 2022.

Ronnie Hillman’s family further explained that while he has undergone treatment. However, none of the treatments were successful. He is now being kept comfortable and “out of pain” while in hospice care. “As a family, we hope beyond hope, and have faith that can move mountains,” his family stated. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

Orlando Franklin, a friend and former teammate of Hillman, announced the unfortunate news on his Twitter account. “#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman,” Franklin tweeted. “He’s in hospice and not doing well.”

Ronnie Hillman’s other teammate, Derek Wolfe, also said that Hillman was battling bad liver cancer as well as pneumonia. “It’s not looking good,” Wolfe explained. “He has pneumonia and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”

Mile High Report revealed Ronnie Hillman was a third-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2012. Reappeared in 48 games and made 14 starts for the team from 2012 to 2015. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers, and Dallas Cowboys before leaving the NFL in 2017. Prior to the NFL, Hillman played for San Diego State.

Here Are More Details About the Cancer that Ronnie Hillman Has

According to NIH’s Generic and Rare Diseases Information, renal medullary carcinoma, which is what Ronnie Hillman has been diagnosed with, is a rare kidney cancer that mostly affects young people with African ancestry. The tumor notably develops in the medulla of the kidney.

“The first sign is often blood in the urine,” the description reads. “Patients may also develop flank pain or feel a lump in the abdomen that is usually on the right side of the body. Having sickle cell trait is a risk factor for developing renal medullary carcinoma.”

Nord’s Rare Diseases page also reveals that about 1 in 14 African Americans carry the sickle cell trait and between 1/20,000 to 1/39,000 of individuals with sickle cell trait will develop renal medullary carcinoma. The key issue with the cancer is that it early diagnosis is difficult as symptoms don’t surface until it is more advanced.