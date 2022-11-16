former-bucs-coach-bruce-arians-reveals-recent-hospitalization-after-health-scare

Bruce Arians apparently stayed in the hospital for four days with severe chest pain last month, and is now just announcing the news to the media.

The Super Bowl-winning coach, who will soon be inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Ring of Honor, took time off from his consultant position with the Bucs with the health problems.

The 70-year-old Arians has faced a number of health-related issues over the years, including prostate cancer, skin cancer, a partial kidney removal and high cholesterol.

His most recent health scare occurred before the Bucs’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, when he had friends over for dinner.

“We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in,” Arians told Ira Kaufman. “The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.”

The Bucs’ advisor then says he took some antacids to ease the aching. However, it continued to get worse, so his wife Christine called 911.

Arians was then stretchered out of his home and transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The long-tenured coach said doctors initially ruled he had suffered a mild heart attack. However, they then revised their diagnosis, saying he had myocarditis. This is an inflammation of the heart that hampers its ability to pump blood.

“Thankfully, the scans showed no fluid, no heart damage and absolutely no blockages,” Arians added. “They had a cardiac radiologist look at everything and they ended up giving me anti-inflammatories.”

Bruce Arians Recovering, But Not Traveling to Away Games With Bucs

The health scare kept him sidelined from the Bucs for a while. Arians apparently hasn’t traveled to away games since the incident.

Despite all he was going through, however, Arians insisted he stayed in contact with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to give insights into the team’s performance.

Arians seems to be doing better since his hospital stay. According to The Athletic, Arians—or “B.A.” to those who know him—doesn’t see an “old bald guy” when he looks in the mirror. Despite being 70 years old, Bruce Arians still possesses that same tenacious energy.

After being an offensive assistant most of his career, Bruce Arians finally became a head coach as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 season, helping the team earn a playoff after going 2-14 the previous season. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year, the first interim head coach to receive the honor.

The Arizona Cardinals then made Arians their head coach the following offseason. Arians led the Cardinals to two postseason runs, one division title, and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2015, where they lost to Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

However, Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years old when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.