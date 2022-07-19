Former Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Eddie Goldman Retires Ahead of Training Camp

Eddie Goldman anchored a vaunted defensive line with the Chicago Bears in 2018. Lining up alongside Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack turned Goldman into a premier threat. The 28-year-old made the best of his time in the middle, starting all 16 games in 2018, racking up 3.0 sacks in the first year of a four-year contract extension.

However, as the defense aged and the team chemistry and success regressed, so did Goldman’s apparent commitment. The lineman sat out the entirety of the 2020 NFL season, opting out for COVID-19 concerns. The following season, Goldman’s status with the Bears never felt secure for the franchise. Seemingly always a candidate for the injury report, Goldman played in 14 games, starting only 10.

Upon the conclusion of the 2021 season and a regime change in Chicago, Goldman and the Bears parted ways. On July 6, Goldman reached a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. However, less than two weeks later, NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport reports the nose tackle is retiring from the game.

Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who recently signed with the #Falcons, has informed the team that he's retiring instead, source said. The former #Bears standout, who is 28, played six seasons, plus the opt-out year in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

At just 28, Goldman leaves behind a once-promising career. However, frequent absences and a questionable mindset allowed Chicago’s unwavering fanbase to sour on the pro. Opting out felt more like a way out of the work instead of personal health concerns. It’s an unfortunate end to the story of a dominant lineman with a shorter than anticipated shelf life.

Eddie Goldman Joins Notable List of Recent Retirees Ahead of Training Camp

In addition to Goldman’s somewhat-shocking announcement, former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty is hanging up his cleats for good. Most notable for his defensive heroics in Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots, the 34-year-old spent his 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Formerly of the Dolphins and retiring as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, controversial offensive lineman Richie Incognito signed his papers last week. Famous for bullying a teammate in the locker room, Incognito’s exit caused a social stir. Some fans offered thanks for his efforts in the league, while others preached good riddance.

Goldman’s retirement leaves a gap for the Falcons to fill, just one week before veteran players report to training camp.