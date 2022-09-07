Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid To Plead Guilty To Felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to felony DWI stemming from a car crash in 2021 which severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving 20 mph over the speed limit while intoxicated on Interstate 435 on Feb. 4, 2021. Reid collided in the back of two cars on an entrance ramp — one of which contained Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl. Per Tom Porto, the Young family’s attorney, Young reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her functioning like a baby. Reid had a 0.113 BAC when measured two hours after the crash.

Britt Reid is slated to make his plea on Sept. 12. He initially pleaded not guilty after being charged with the felony. Reid is facing up to seven years in prison.

“Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions,” said J.R. Hobbs, Britt’s lawyer, via TMZ, “and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

Britt Reid’s Car Crash Occurred Days Before Kansas City Chiefs’ Loss in Super Bowl LV

Britt Reid, 37, departed from his position with the Chiefs days after the incident. He served on his father’s staff from 2013-21. The Chiefs previously said that they would make sure Young is taken care of “for the rest of her life.”

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family,” Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday. “He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs kingdom.”

Porto issued the following statement Tuesday.

“The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty,” Porto said, “and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law.”