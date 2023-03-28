From the gridiron to the squared circle. That’s the transition former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant tries to make this week.

According to multiple reports, Bryant is among 50 athletes planning to participate in WWE tryouts in Los Angeles this week. These auditions come as WrestleMania 39 approaches, scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

There will be 26 women and 24 men competing in a series of performance drills during the tryout. If any of those participants are considered strong candidates to join WWE, they’ll be sent to the Performance Center in Orlando to begin official training.

This isn’t an unusual path for former college athletes. Many go through the tryout process for WWE and some are fortunate enough to make a professional career out of it.

Bryant starred as the quarterback at Clemson from in 2017, earning the starting job that season. He spent the first two years of his career with the Tigers behind Deshaun Watson.

In his first year as the starter, Bryant threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 665 yards and 11 additional scores.

Bryant was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Tigers the following season and began the 2018 campaign under center. However, four games into the season head coach Dabo Swinney swapped out Bryant for freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence.

Late in the year, Bryant opted to hit the transfer portal and played his final season at Missouri. He played in 10 games for the (other) Tigers, totaling 2,215 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.

WrestleMania 39 is a two-day event that starts April 1 and runs through April 2. The major event will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

Following his college career, Bryant took a shot at professional football. He was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and attempted to land with a team in the Canadian Football League.

Bryant started his professional career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 but only made the practice squad. He then had a stop with Bismarck Bucks, an indoor American football team.

Now, Bryant will take his chances with the WWE. Could he be the next major college star to land a major gig in sports entertainment? He certainly has the athletic background to launch a career.

We’ll see later this week if Bryant has what it takes to impress WWE officials and if he gets to head to Orlando to begin his career in the industry.