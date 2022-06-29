Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s 14,000 Square-Foot Ohio Home Sells For $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. is having one heck of a year in 2022. It’s certainly not fun rehabbing a torn ACL in the offseason, but a series of life events has made life look pretty good for the 29-year-old NFL wide receiver.

First, Beckham won his first Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Just days after that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world. Now, TMZ Sports is reporting that Beckham has sold his 14,000 square-foot mansion in Ohio.

The price tag reportedly comes in at $3.3 million. Per TMZ Sports, it only took two months for the receiver to find a buyer for the home. According to Front Office Sports, Beckham purchased the home for $1.6 million in 2019.

Beckham’s two-story home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Other amenities on the property include a movie theatre, golf simulator, three-car garage, a game-streaming room and a customized closet. There’s also a large pool.

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have listed his Columbia Station, OH home for $3.3 million 🏠



➖ 13,800 sq. ft.

➖ 4 BR, 7 BA

➖ Gym

➖ Theater

➖ Golf simulator

➖ Pool, slide

➖ Custom dog kennel

➖ Massive sneaker closet

➖ Personal water filtration system

➖ Barbershop pic.twitter.com/nhqdPiwvHO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2022

There are closets, then there's Odell Beckham Jr's closet 👀 pic.twitter.com/efANfTDzxT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2022

The house, located 20 miles outside of Cleveland, was purchased by Beckham when he was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season. He spent less than three seasons with the organization and was waived in November 2021. The Los Angeles Rams picked him up for the remainder of the season.

Beckham posted a 1,000-yard season during his first year in Cleveland, which was his most successful. He sustained an ACL injury in 2020 and saw his role diminished during the 2021 campaign. The receiver appeared in just 13 games with the Browns over the past two seasons, totaling 40 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though Beckham is currently a free agent, it doesn’t look like the receiver will be calling Cleveland home again anytime soon.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. Sign With the Los Angeles Rams Again?

While rehabbing an ACL tear sustained in Super Bowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. is still considering his options on the free agency market. Though he’s suffered two significant knee injuries in the past two seasons, he’s still a hot commodity for many NFL franchises.

It doesn’t sound like the Los Angeles Rams are willing to give up on a potential return, either. In an interview with The Athletic’s 11 Personnel podcast, the team’s COO Kevin Demoff said the goal was to bring Beckham back.

“He was a baller. We want to try to be able to get him back,” Demoff said. “Would love to work with him every single day.”

Beckham proved to be a great offensive weapon after joining the Rams midway through the 2021 season. In eight regular season contests, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Before leaving Super Bowl LVI with his second ACL injury, Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles made some big moves in the offseason at the receiver position. The Rams signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension worth $80 million, $75 million of which is guaranteed. The organization also inked former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson to a one-year deal.

Adding a healthy Beckham into that receiving corp would provide quarterback Matthew Stafford with even more offensive weapons heading into the 2022 season.