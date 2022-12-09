Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Makes Big Announcement About Future of His Career

Following his recent interview for the head coaching job at Stanford, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced he’ll be staying at NBC Sports instead, per On3.

As previously reported, Jason Garrett was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching position at Stanford. The California university cut ties with its former head coach David Shaw after the 2022 season. The former coach only had one winning record in the past force seasons.

Jason Garrett notably held the interim head coach position for the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 before becoming the permanent lead from 2011 to 2019. During Garrett’s time as head coach, the Cowboys had an 85-67 record. Garrett served as the offensive coordinator with the New York Giants from 2020-2021.

In April 2022, Jason Garrett joined NBC Sports as an analyst for the NFL. In August, he joined Jac Collinsworth for Notre Dame Football on NBC and teamed up with Tony Dungy on NBC Sunday Night Football in September.

While speaking out about his interview with Stanford, Jason Garrett revealed what his future career plans are. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” He tweeted on Thursday (December 8th). “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!”

Meanwhile, NFL fans speculate why Jason Garrett has moved on from becoming the potential head coach for Stanford. Some even made the assumption that the Las Vegas Raiders may be interested in Garrett. “I hear the Raiders might be looking for a coach,” one fan declared. However, another fan added, “Raiders [cannot] afford to fire [Josh] McDaniels, they are ‘cash poor.’”

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Encouraged Jason Garrett to Go For the Stanford Head Coach Job

While speaking to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, spoke about Stanford being interested in Jason Garrett. Garrett coached Prescott from 2016 to 2019.

“Big endorser of that,” Prescott declared about Jason Garrett talking to Stanford. “I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to whoever I can to endorse him and talk about how great of a coach he is. I just think he’d be huge for a program like that, that’s so prestigious.”

Jason Garrett spoke about Prescott in 2021. “You know we talk about the special people and the special players we’ve had opportunities to be around, ” Garrett explained. “And he’s just absolutely one of them. We drafted him in the middle of the fourth round in 2016, and Tony Romo gets hurt, and Dak comes in as a rookie and wins 13 games for us. The success that he’s had leading that organization.”

Garrett then added that Prescott is a fantastic player who gets better and better. “[He] is a fantastic leader and a fantastic person to have in that position.”