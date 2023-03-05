former-cowboys-star-dez-bryant-shares-powerful-message-with-nba-star-ja-morant-after-suspension

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant shared a powerful message for Ja Morant after conduct that resulted in a suspension. The NBA superstar has had multiple issues surrounding him off the court this season involving gun-related accusations. Late on Friday night, Morant shared a video of himself holding a handgun on Instagram.

The content of his video combined with recent accusations led to the Memphis Grizzlies suspending Morant for two games. Morant’s suspension and troubles off the court prompted Bryant to chime in with a message directed at the young athlete — imploring him to reevaluate his friendships and start accepting that he’s a role model now.

Dez Bryant shares life advice to Ja Morant

“If you know and love Ja Morant put your arms around him and tell him the truth,” started Bryant’s message. He continued his message by calling out Morant’s friends for not having his best interests at heart. According to Bryant, if they loved him they wouldn’t let him damage his career with anything gun related.

Bryant closed his advice by reminding Morant that kids look up to him, and that he needed to rise above this.

“It’s kids especially black kids with dreams living in poverty who love basketball trying to make it out… you are special boss… f*** that dumb s***… you are a role model regardless if you see it or not… your name hold weight… make peace with whatever problems you are dealing with and elevate.”

Morant’s off-court drama picked up this season when the Indiana Pacers got into an altercation with a friend of his during a January game. After the game, the Pacers alleged a vehicle in which Morant was a passenger aimed a red laser at them. The incident was investigated, but nothing was found to prove the allegation. However, the report then claimed that an associate of Morant’s threatened the team with gun violence.

On Wednesday of last week, the Washington Post revealed two new incidents that were alleged involving Morant. According to one report, Morant was interviewed by police after an altercation with a 17-year-old. The report alleged that he exited his house with a gun exposed in his waistband after an argument.

Morant’s agent highlighted that all allegations were investigated and dropped by police, and no charges were filed. Despite investigations not finding proof, the continued drama hit a peak with Morant flaunting a gun on social media.