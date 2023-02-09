Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment

NFL Network announced that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin would no longer be a part of their Super Bowl week coverage. The statement came following an unnamed woman filing a complaint against Irvin, saying she had an inappropriate encounter with him in Glendale, Arizona.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, said

Irvin responded to the situation, explaining his side of the story to the Dallas Morning News in a phone interview. According to Irvin, he had dinner and drinks with former NFL linebacker Michael Brooks and following the dinner had a brief conversation with a woman in the hotel lobby before heading to his room.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody, I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Irvin added that he shook hands with the woman before they went their separate ways. But, he doesn’t exactly remember the specific details of their conversation, just that there was no inappropriate physical contact according to Irvin.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth. We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know.… I am totally perplexed,” Irvin said.

More on Irvin Accusations

The woman’s identity has not been released, and neither has any surveillance footage from the hotel lobby. Local law enforcement said they have no knowledge of Irvin being involved in any said incident, which Irvin is claiming as well.

“What law did I break?” Irvin asked. “There was definitely nothing physical. … That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

Irving was a three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer whose career as an analyst has blossomed. He was already on site in Glendale interviewing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and head coach Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He was at the Super Bowl not only on behalf of NFL Network but ESPN as well. Irvin is a regular guest on the ESPN show “First Take”, scheduled to make an appearance on Friday’s episode.

When an ESPN spokesperson was asked if Irvin would appear on the show Friday, they declined to comment on the matter.