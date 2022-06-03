Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Could Be Replacing Drew Brees at NBC

While he’s now out of coaching, is Jason Garrett ready to become a television analyst? Apparently so. According to the New York Post, NBC is “eyeing” Garrett – the former Dallas Cowboys head coach – to join the network. In a role with NBC, Garrett would replace Drew Brees as a Notre Dame football game analyst and also appear on the network’s NFL pregame show.

Garrett, 56, led the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-19 and was the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator from 2020-21. While in Dallas, he went 85-67 overall before being let go by team owner Jerry Jones following the 2019 season. Before becoming the Cowboys’ head coach in 2011, Garrett served as the team’s interim head coach, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Now, it appears that Garrett is ready for a big broadcasting role.

If Jason Garrett does in fact replace Drew Brees, it wouldn’t be a significant change. The former NFL coach is already working for the network calling USFL games, so he’d just be switching over to the Notre Dame booth and appearing on NBC’s NFL pregame show, “Football Night in America.” Garrett is currently working alongside Jac Collinsworth, and he could continue to be his partner for Notre Dame games.

Replacing Brees would be a big-time jump for Garrett from calling USFL games. While Brees – the former NFL quarterback – was only with NBC for a year, he could still potentially return. However, he wants to call NFL games instead of doing studio shows. But, according to the New York Post, Brees may stay away from TV work and focus on his philanthropy and businesses. Either way, Brees’ move allows Garrett to make a jump up within the network.

A Look at the Primary NFL Broadcast Booths for the 2022 Season

If you’re an NFL fan, then you’re in luck. While you’re watching games throughout the 2022 season, you’ll be able to hear some of the best broadcasting duos calling the action. As shared on Twitter by Front Office Sports, the five main sports TV networks have finalized their NFL lead broadcast booths.

It's official — your 2022 NFL lead broadcast booths:



ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Amazon: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit



Taking a look at the five booths, the ESPN duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman immediately stands out. While they will continue to draw large audiences, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo at CBS and Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth at NBC should also receive plenty of viewership. Additionally, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (FOX) and Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (Amazon) will be interesting to see calling games together.

The 2022 NFL season can’t get here quick enough.