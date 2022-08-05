Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation

Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor.

22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet none of them are named Jimmy Johnson. The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee is still waiting to be inducted. Thursday marked one-year since Jones, sitting next to Johnson, said on national television that he would be in the Ring of Honor. Johnson jokingly responded “While I’m alive?”

Fast forward a year later, and there’s still no timetable for Johnson’s induction. Jones now appears to be waffling on when – or even to – make Johnson the 23rd member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

“It’s BS for anybody to be making anything [of that]. I’ve said I’m going to put him in. Now, when I put him in, and the circumstances and what I do with that, there’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here,” Jones told NBC Dallas/Fort Worth on Sunday. “I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well.

“And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision. And it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”

How Does Jimmy Johnson Feel About Jerry Jones’ ‘Sniveling’ Remark?

Johnson, 79, has since responded to Jones’ remarks. Appearing on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz“ on Thursday, Johnson admitted he was confused by what Jones had to say.

“I had to look up that word in the dictionary,” Johnson said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled. Do you ever remember me sniveling? No way.”

Johnson spent five seasons as Cowboys head coach, going 44-36. To date, he and Jones are the only Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees who spent time with Dallas to not be in the team’s Ring of Honor.