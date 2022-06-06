Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Assesses College Athletics, Calls It ‘The Most Chaotic Time’

It’s a new era in college athletics, and everyone knows it. With players now being compensated for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and having the luxury of using the NCAA Transfer Portal to jump schools, it’s certainly all new. While many people have adjusted to the changes and are fine with them, others want the NCAA to go back to its old ways of life.

Mike Krzyzewski, who spent 42 seasons as Duke’s head men’s basketball coach, retired from the game back in April. Obviously, Coach K worked in college athletics for a long, long time – and he knows a thing or two about the ins and outs. When it comes to the new era of NIL, Transfer Portal and such, he is iffy about it all.

“It’s the most important time in college sports,” Krzyzewski said, via The News & Observer. “And it’s really the most chaotic time.”

Now 75, Krzyzewski has gotten used to the normal lay of the land in the NCAA over the years. So, with all of the changes, he’s having to adjust – just like everyone is. However, that doesn’t mean that Coach K isn’t in support of the new rules. He actually said that he is in favor of NIL, but just doesn’t want it to get out of control.

“I’m all for the rights of the student-athletes and for them to do as much as they can,” Krzyzewski said.

Just over the past year or so, college athletics have significantly changed. Multiple players already have NIL deals worth near $1 million, and multiple have utilized the Transfer Portal to bolt for another school. Furthermore, some players’ transfer decisions have been linked to NIL deals that have been offered – and that’s a fact. That’s the area that concerns Krzyzewski, and many other people.

Coach K Wants the NCAA to Put Together a New System

From Mike Krzyzewski’s perspective, he thinks the NCAA needs a group that focuses solely on NIL and the Transfer Portal. He doesn’t think that it needs to involve the NCAA president or people of that nature, but that it instead needs to be a separate panel of leaders. But the main question is obvious: Who would make-up the said group?

“Who would you have in the room to decide all this?” Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know. You know what? Nobody knows. So create another room. Create another room.”

Although Coach K is retired from coaching, he’s now serving as an ambassador for Duke. With that said, he’s still deeply invested in college athletics – and that’s not going to change anytime soon.