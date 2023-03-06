Former Duke Star Paolo Banchero Throws Massive Shade at UNC After Blue Devils Topped Tar Heels

The Duke-North Carolina basketball rivalry game knows no bounds. And for former players, it’s a hatred that lasts 365 days a year. So when the Blue Devils topped the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill over the weekend, former Duke star Paolo Banchero had something to say.

Duke defeated North Carolina 62-57 on Saturday to sweep the season series. It was a devastating blow to the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament resumé, running out of chances to get quality wins.

After the game, Banchero took to Twitter to roast his old rival, saying, “Them boys not gon make tha tournament.” He concluded the tweet with multiple laughing emojis.

them boys not gon make tha tournament🤣🤣🤣😔 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) March 5, 2023

It had to be sweet for Banchero to see the Blue Devils take down the Tar Heels over the weekend. Last season, Duke finished with a 1-2 record against North Carolina, which included a loss in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, as well as a Final Four defeat.

Maybe a season sweep doesn’t completely eliminate the sting of last year’s results, but it definitely helps. It would be even better (for Duke) if North Carolina doesn’t make the Field of 68.

North Carolina on Outside Looking in After Duke Loss

There were extremely high expectations in Chapel Hill coming into the 2022-23 season. After reaching the championship game a season ago — and returning so much talent — the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 coming into the year.

Fast forward to March and the Tar Heels basically need to win the ACC Tournament to earn a spot in the field. UNC owns a 19-12 record with just one Quad 1 win to its name. The Heels finished 11-9 in league play.

Currently, FOX bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy has North Carolina listed as one of his Next Four Out teams. So, essentially, Hubert Davis’ bunch will need a miracle to reach the field.

It is March and stranger things have happened. But Paolo Banchero’s tweet might have some serious truth to it. If UNC doesn’t put a run together, it’s going to be in the NIT.