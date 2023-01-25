Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU

Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered.

“Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes wrote on Twitter.

Stokes, a Florida native, posted a video of him rapping to a song and using a racial slur. Shortly after the clip surfaced, the Gators withdrew their scholarship offer.

After Florida withdrew the offer, Stokes apologized for the incident.

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes said. “…I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

On3 ranks Stokes as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. Teams of interest include Penn State, USF, Indiana and Utah.

Albany State finished the 2022 football season with a 7-3 record. The team competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

A New Opportunity for Marcus Stokes?

After the video of Marcus Stokes rapping a racial slur surfaced on social media, it seemed as though his shot at playing college football might be in danger. But with the recent offer from Albany State, there’s a new opportunity.

Stokes is also set to visit with the University of West Florida this week. Both Albany State and West Florida compete at the Division II level.

Stokes hasn’t given up hope on his dream of playing college football. He quote tweeted a post talking about the offer from Albany State and visit to West Florida with the comment, “Imma find my home.”

Stokes attends Ponte Vedra Beach Nease, the same high school Tim Tebow attended.