Former Georgia Football Stars Fire Back at PETA

Former Georgia Bulldogs football stars Knowshon Moreno and Tavarres King are calling on PETA to chill out after calling on the university to retire its live mascot, Uga X.

Speaking with TMZ Sports earlier this month, the running back and receiver stood up for their alma mater.

“I feel like those pets live the best lives,” said Moreno, who played at Georgia from 2006-08. “Uga live the life.”

PETA ramped up its efforts in urging the university to retire the English bulldog mascot following Georgia’s 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January. The animal rights organization sent a letter to university president Jere W. Morehead, asking him to replace Uga X with a “human mascot.”

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

“I don’t think folks know how good of a life Uga lives,” said King, a receiver for the Bulldogs from 2008-12. “Uga lives a good one.”

PETA Has Gone After Georgia on Multiple Occasions

Georgia first introduced Uga 1 in 1956. Uga X, the 10th iteration of the school’s historic live mascot, can still be seen on the sidelines at Georgia’s games, sporting the famous spiked-collar and Bulldogs jersey. Uga X, however, did not make the trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, due to the five-hour plus flight.

Last month’s plea is far from the first time that PETA has asked Georgia to retire Uga. During Georgia’s victory over Texas A&M in 2019, PETA shared a video of Uga X in his sideline dog house. The Georgia-themed dog house comes equipped with a permanent air conditioner and lots of space.