Eric Bieniemy Responds to Comments from LeSean McCoy About his Contributions to Chiefs Offense

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season on the Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played under former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was recently named the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy was an offensive coordinator for five successful seasons with the Chiefs, a resume that typically garners a head coaching job or interview. But that has not been the case for Eric Bieniemy. Who now has been a major talking point in sports media following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

McCoy gave his take on the situation, taking shot’s at Bieniemy for his alleged lack of input in the Chiefs offense.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator? The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there,” McCoy said. “I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there.”

Former Chiefs players like Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, and Jamal Charles came to Bieniemy’s defensive on social media. But on Thursday Bieniemy gave a response of his own to McCoy’s comments.

Eric Bieniemy’s Respone

“LeSean McCoy is a future Hall-of-Fame runner. OK? Everybody is entitled to their own comments and how they feel,” Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN. “When it’s all said and done with, I think that’s all I have to say because he’s entitled to his own opinion.”

Bieniemy continued to take the high road saying, “That’s life. You have good and you have bad. It does not impact me in any way — because one thing you learn when you’re in this position, you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

It’s clear that McCoy’s comments didn’t rattle Eric Bieniemy, as he turns the page on his tenure with Kansas City. He signed a two-year contract with Washington and will be tasked with fixing a Commanders’ offense that struggled last season. And despite McCoy’s comments, he still wishes his former coach success in his next endeavor.

“I’m rooting for him because he’s a Black coach and I love to see Black coaches win. Also, he’s a running backs coach, and running backs coaches never get a chance to be offensive coordinator,” McCoy said. “So I want him to do well, but if I have to do my job and be honest? My thing is, where is the true value at?”