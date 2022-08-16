Former L.A. County Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand Several Times During Trial of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

A former Los Angeles County fire captain walked off the witness stand multiple times on Monday while being asked about his involvement with taking photos at the site of the helicopter crash the claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Brian Jordan, who retired from his position in 2021, walked off the stand three times during testimony, per CNN. When the attorney for Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, asked about Jordan’s involvement with taking pictures of the scene, he walked off the stand.

“I need a break, I need a break,” Jordan said, per CNN. “Sorry, your honor.”

Steven Haney, Jordan’s lawyer, told CNN that his client didn’t take breaks during testimony for legal reasons. He said Jordan suffers from “a medical condition associated with his viewing of the crash scene and it causes him to suffer trauma.”

Jordan said it’s a day he’s blocked from his memory. He also stated that the things he saw at the crash site will “haunt me forever.”

Vanessa Bryant filed a federal civil lawsuit alleging the county invaded her privacy following the fatal helicopter crash in 2020. She also claims the county failed to contain the spread of the photos.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant’s Invasion of Privacy Trial Began on Aug. 10

The trial for the invasion of privacy lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant began last week, less than two years after the tragic accident that claimed the life of her husband and daughter.

Luis Li, Bryant’s attorney, alleges that a deputy and fire chief took photos of the scene for personal purposes.

“[Photos] were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them,” Li said. “January 26, 2020, was the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life. The county made it much worse. They poured salt in an open wound and rubbed it in.”