Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon Reportedly Got a Mohawk Haircut Before Being Fired

In the midst of a slide from the top spot in the AL West to seventeenth place in all of Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon following the team’s twelfth consecutive loss.

Maddon’s firing came less than three seasons after the organization brought the manager back where he started as a player in 1975, before joining the Angels as a scout in ‘79. The firing also happened less than three hours following Maddon’s trip to the barber, where the 70 year-old received a mohawk haircut with the intention of relaxing the tight clubhouse before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to a segment aired during Sunday Night Baseball’s broadcast between the Angels and New York Mets on ESPN, the timing of the firing prohibited the World Series Champion manager from debuting his new ‘do around the players. Instead, Maddon joins the recently-fired Joe Girardi in the unemployment line until the next team in dire need of a championship-experienced coach comes calling.

Whether or not Maddon retains the mohawk through any upcoming interviews is unknown.

Opportunity Knocks for Joe Maddon

While the Phillies and Angels likely won’t ring Joe Maddon’s phone anytime soon, it’s difficult to imagine the former championship manager of the Cubs without a job in a dugout for very long. Chants of “Fire Tony” exploded at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago over the weekend as White Sox fans voiced their extreme displeasure with Tony La Russa’s performance.

Maddon’s specialty is taking the framework of a young clubhouse and molding the group into a winning baseball club; it’s what brought him success in Tampa, and what ended the 108 year drought on the northside of Chicago in 2016.

Could Maddon replicate the magic on the southside and secure a bonafide first-ballot ticket to Cooperstown, or have we seen the last of the eccentric wine-drinker on the top step of a Major League dugout?