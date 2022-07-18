Former MLB Pitcher Curt Schilling Speaks Out About Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling gave his two cents on the Brittney Griner situation. Late Sunday night, the three-time World Series champion quote-tweeted LeBron James from six days earlier with his opinion on the WNBA star:

“I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand “OBEY THE F—ING LAW”, why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws?” Schilling said.

Strong language aside, Schilling has something of a point. Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17 with vaporizer cartridges in her luggage. She did provide a prescription for medical cannabis as evidence, but that permit is for the state of Arizona.

The 31-year-old currently faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge of “large-scale transportation of drugs.” However, there are people on Griner’s side who think she is being mistreated or made an example of by the Russian government. They argue that she is being charged too harshly for what could be considered a harmless crime.

Curt Schilling Joins List of Athletes to Share Opinions on Brittney Griner Situation

LeBron James got plenty of heat last week when a new trailer for his HBO show The Shop: Interrupted came out. He had a specific comment about Griner that did not sit well with my people.

In the clip, he was quoted saying: “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

In addition, Army serviceman and former mixed martial arts fighter Tim Kennedy found it “ironic” that Griner is asking for help now when she “protested her own government” during the 2020 WNBA season:

