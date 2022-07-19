Former MLB Reliever Jonathan Papelbon Critical of Philadelphia Phillies: ‘It’s Like a S***show There’

Jonathan Papelbon spent three seasons of his 12-year MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

By all accounts, his time in the “City of Brotherly Love” was a “s***show.” Those are the words from Jonathan Papelbon himself, who spoke recently with Betway Insider. The six-time All-Star closer didn’t hide his feelings for the way things are run in Philadelphia. He went as far to say the Phillies “will never win again” as long as the club remains “chaotic.”

“In order to be a good team and have a good postseason run, you have to have leadership. I don’t think the Phillies have any of that,” Papelbon said. “It’s always been kind of chaotic in Philadelphia, with the fans, with the players, with the front office. It’s like a s***show there. And, for me, I see the s***show continuing. I mean, they fired their manager, what, two months into the season? As long as that stuff happens, Philadelphia will never win again. Philadelphia will never get back to the playoffs.

“When they brought in me, Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay, everybody started getting hurt, and the s***show began after that, I believe. It’s been nothing but downhill for the Phillies since then, and there hasn’t been anything even close to resembling a postseason team, nor do I think they have that this year, nor do I think they tried to do that with Gabe Kapler. That’s Philly for you.”

Jonathan Papelbon Sees a Lack of Leadership in Philadelphia Phillies Star OF Bryce Harper

2022 marks a decade since the Phillies last made the postseason. At 49-43 at the All-Star break, Philadelphia is currently in the No. 3 Wild Card spot. That’s without Bryce Harper, who fractured his thumb after getting hit by a pitch on June 25.

Papelbon, a teammate of Harper with the Washington Nationals for two seasons (2015-16), said he doesn’t view Harper as a leader of the team. He didn’t see it in Washington and he doesn’t see it in Philadelphia.

“I’m not sure what’s going on with Bryce Harper right now,” Papelbon said. “Thumbs, fingers, wrists, all those are very, very hard to come back from when you’re a hitter. I don’t necessarily see him being a huge leader of the team, because he was never really a leader when I played with him.

“He kind of went about his own business and more was a me-guy or an I-guy, and wasn’t really into what was happening in the clubhouse, and didn’t have that pull for the team. I don’t view him as a true leader but when he’s out it obviously takes a bat out of the lineup.”