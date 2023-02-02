Former NBA Standout Roasts LeBron James for Non-Call Reaction

LeBron James had himself a moment, to say the least, when the referees missed a key call at the buzzer on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was — rather obviously — fouled by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on a layup. The referees didn’t blow the whistle, sending the game to overtime. James, meanwhile, emphatically reacted to the no-call, jumping around before putting his head in his hands as he sat on his knees at the free throw line.

That outburst drew quite the reaction from NBA fans and former players alike. Former NBA standout Chandler Parsons made his thoughts pretty clear on James’ response.

“I will say, I could watch my French Bulldog get run over by the mailman right now and I would not react like that,” Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back this week. “That was one of the crazier reactions. … It’s so impressive that he cares that much on a regular-season game that he’s doing that.”

LeBron James, Patrick Beverley go viral for reactions to critical no-call vs. Celtics

The Lakers wound up losing the game in overtime, and James went viral for his reaction. But he wasn’t the only player to see a video of himself circulate across social media. Teammate Patrick Beverley made waves when he took a camera from a photojournalist and showed it to the referee, presumably with a picture of the no-call against James on the screen.

Expert lip-readers can see he told the official “That’s a foul” as he received what could be one of the greatest technical fouls in NBA history.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the NBA acknowledged that Tatum committed a foul shortly after the game ended. That would have sent James to the line for two free throws and a chance to win it.

James finished the game with 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. But the outburst will be the moment that lives on from the game.