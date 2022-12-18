Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Unfortunate news has come out that former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has been arrested on allegations that he hit his daughter. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Stoudemire was arrested and booked at Miami-Dade County jail. He faces a misdemeanor battery charge for his actions.

Amar’e Stoudemire paid a $1,500 bond but was seemingly in custody for some time after that. He was no longer in custody by the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. According to the police report, obtained by NBC News, police responded to the residence of the basketball player and took statements.

According to police records, Stoudemire took exception to something his daughter said to her grandmother. He went to her room and “asked her why she was giving attitude.” The two argued briefly, his daughter said she didn’t have an attitude. That’s when Stoudemire allegedly punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her across the face and body.

Documents state that the alleged attack caused his daughter to have a bloody nose. Police also stated that they “observed blood stains” on her clothes as well. The victim’s mother talked to police saying that Stoudemire, “told her to come pick up the victim because she was being disrespectful.”

Amar’e Stoudemire Invoked Right to Remain Silent

While police responded to the incident, Amar’e Stoudemire did talk briefly with law enforcement. However, he soon invoked his right to remain silent. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, the former NBA player said that his daughter was upset “because she had received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

During his NBA career, Stoudemire played for a handful of teams. He was a first-round pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. Selected by the Phoenix Suns, he would play for the organization until 2010. He went on to play for the New York Knicks for five years and ended his NBA career with the Miami Heat.

He was a six-time All-Star, All-NBA First Team (2007), four-time All-NBA Second Team, and Rookie of the Year (2003). Stoudemire is considered to be one of the best players in Phoenix Suns history. The former NBA star was most recently a player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets but is no longer with the team after last season came to an end.