NBA free agent center Enes Kanter Freedom revealed Friday that the Turkish government has placed a roughly $500,000 bounty on him for information leading to his capture.

Speaking with Rikki Schlott of the New York Post, Freedom said he didn’t know of the bounty until last week when his name was placed on the country’s most-wanted terrorists list.

“That makes it so dangerous,” Freedom said. “Before the bounty, Turkish intelligence were after the people on the list, but now everyone is after them because they want the money.”

Freedom, 30, has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on numerous occasions. Freedom has described him as a “dictator” and dubbed him the “Hitler of our century.”

“Because of my platform, whenever I say something, it goes everywhere and the Turkish government hates that,” Freedom said. “They’re really sick of it, and they said ‘enough is enough’ and are doing whatever they can to shut me up.”

Freedom, 30, last played in the NBA with the Boston Celtics in 2021. During the first half of the season, Freedom became known for his outspokenness against the league’s relationship with China. The Celtics traded Freedom to the Rockets on Feb. 10, 2022.

Enes Kanter Freedom Looking to Sue NBA

Houston waived him three days later and he’s been out of the league since. In his final season in the association, he averaged a career-low 3.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG. Freedom is now looking into suing the NBA, claiming the league has blackballed him.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed Freedom’s accusations this past March, saying he is free to speak his mind.

“We spoke directly about his activities this season,” Silver told The New York Times. “And I made it absolutely clear to him that it was completely within his right to speak out on issues that he was passionate about.”

Freedom has since labeled Silver as one of the most hypocritical commissioners in the world.

“They’re pushing me to retire at the age of 30, unfortunately,” Freedom said. “I’m going to push through it. I’m still working out. I’m still practicing. But, the one thing I can say is, the NBA and Adam Silver is definitely one of the most hypocritical organizations and one of the most hypocritical commissioners out there in the world.”