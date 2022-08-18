Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Reveals Brand New $80,000 Teeth

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is the owner of a brand new set of chompers. According to TMZ Sports, the 42-year-old underwent a four-hour, $80,000 procedure for 22 new pearly whites.

“I now have a million-dollar smile,” Odom said.

😁 — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 18, 2022

His fear of the dentist was documented frequently on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Odom and Khloé Kardashian were married for seven years, from 2009-to-2016.

“I’m afraid of the dentist because I know, most likely, I’m gonna have to get a lot of work done,” Odom admitted in a 2012 episode. “It hurts, but I’m just scared.”

Odom won a pair of celebrity boxing matches in 2021, knocking out Aaron Carter in June and then Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband in October. With this hearty investment in new teeth, I would imagine his fighting career is through.

Lamar Odom Isn’t the Only Ex-NBA Reality Star in the News Recently

Along with Lamar Odom, another former NBA player turned reality television personality was also in the news recently.

Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in early August with 6.12 ounces of marijuana. TSA workers found a plastic baggie of a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, and he admitted that it was marijuana. Using a mobile test, he also tested positive for being under the influence.

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. https://t.co/opbbGAA6rs — TMZ (@TMZ) August 3, 2022

Shumpert played in the NBA for a decade – from 2011-to-2021 – for five different teams, but he is actually more famous off the basketball court than he ever was on it. He married uber-celebrity Teyana Taylor in 2016 and they have two daughters together. In 2018, a six-episode reality series of “Teyana & Iman” was broadcasted on VH1. In 2021, another eight-episode reality series called “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” was shown on E!.

Odom, meanwhile, had an extremely productive professional career. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He won back-to-back championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Odom played his last season with the Clippers in 2013.