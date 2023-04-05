Former NBA Star Richard Jefferson Offers Cash Reward For Assist In Unsolved Homicide of His Father

Richard Jefferson is best known for his nearly two-decades-long career in the NBA where he played for eight different teams. During that time, he won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2018 was the last season that Jefferson played in the NBA. That was the same year, his father was murdered.

Now, Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept. Lt. Patricia Thomas has announced a $20,000 reward for information relating to the case. She said that they believe that there are witnesses to the shooting death that have yet to come forward.

The current belief is that Richard Jefferson’s father was shot by mistake. It is believed that a car full of gang members shot him, falsely thinking that he was a member of a rival gang.

“It appears Mr. Jefferson was an innocent bystander killed in a senseless act of violence,” Thomas said. “Mr. Jefferson was killed for no reason other than he was being friendly.”

The reward had to be approved by the county Board of Supervisors, which it was after previously issuing a reward in 2020.

The homicide bureau can be contacted at 323-890-5500 with information pertaining to the case.

Richard Jefferson and his father had reportedly grown closer in the years leading to his death. That included spending time during the offseason in Los Angeles, near where his father lived.

Richard Jefferson Sr. was 65 years old at the time of his death.

Richard Jefferson Served as a Referee

Following his NBA career, Richard Jefferson has stayed busy. For the most part, that means that he moved into a broadcasting career. In 2018, he joined the YES Network as a Nets analyst and also makes appearances on the PAC-12 Network.

However, when the NBA asked him if he also wanted to work a Summer League game as a referee, Jefferson couldn’t say no, even if he really didn’t want to do it.

“I didn’t want to do this,” Jefferson said.

“The NBA asked would I be interested. I have such a tremendous amount of respect for the referees, how important they are to the game, and I’ve always treated every single one of them as such. I just respect them because I know their importance to our game and to the integrity to our game.”