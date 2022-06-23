Former NBA Star Vince Carter’s Atlanta Home Burglarized on Father’s Day With Family Inside

Vince Carter’s Father’s Day was anything but relaxing this year. Burglars broke into the former NBA superstar’s Atlanta home on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. Carter’s wife and two children were inside the house during the incident.

The report indicates the break-in occurred just before midnight on Father’s Day. Carter’s wife, Sondi, and two sons were lying in bed at the time suspects entered the home. When Sondi heard noises coming from the front of the house, she and the two children hid in a bedroom closet and called police.

Authorities say no injuries occurred during the burglary. However, the suspects did leave the home with nearly $100,000 in cash and allegedly smashed a front window on the home. Suspects also ransacked multiple rooms in the home.

An off-duty officer first arrived at the scene and spotted a masked-man leaving the scene. He later fled in an SUV. When police arrived on the scene, they located over $16,000 and two guns outside the home. One of the firearms belongs to Carter. The other is believed to belong to one of the intruders.

Carter reportedly told police that the $16,000 found outside of the home came from a bag that was stolen from the home. That bag contained approximately $100,000 in cash.

An investigation into the burglary is still ongoing.

Atlanta Was the Last Stop in Vince Carter’s 22-Year NBA Career

Vince Carter spent the final two seasons of his 22-year NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist per contest while appearing in 136 games with the franchise.

Carter purchased his Atlanta home in August 2020 for almost $7 million, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Carter helped revolutionize the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s with his high-flying, above-the-rim style of play. Earning the nicknames “Vinsanity” and “Air Canada,” Carter is remembered as one of the best dunkers in the history of basketball. His performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest is revered as the greatest of all-time.

The Toronto Raptors selected Carter with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in his first season, earning the league’s Rookie of the Year Award in 1999.

Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star during his decades-long career. In addition to Toronto (1998-2004) and Atlanta (2018-20), he also had stops with the New Jersey Nets (2004-09), Phoenix Suns (2010-11), Dallas Mavericks (2011-14), Memphis Grizzlies (2014-17) and Sacramento Kings (2017-18).