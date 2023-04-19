Former NBA Stars Team Kicked Out of Chinese Basketball Playoffs After Game-Fixing Scandal

The Shanghai Sharks and Jiangsu Dragons have been disqualified from the Chinese Basketball Association playoffs for allegedly fixing games, it was reported earlier this week. The Sharks roster features former NBA players Eric Bledsoe and Michael Beasley.

The CBA Disciplinary and Ethics Commission stated that Shanghai displayed “negative contention” in the second game of a playoff series between the two teams. It also accused Jiangsu of “a lack of competitive effort” in the third game. Shanghai lost the second game 97-90 while Jiangsu dropped the third 108-104 despite being up 100-96 with less than two minutes remaining.

The Dragons committed five turnovers in that span as Shanghai went on a 10-0 run. Jiangsu coach Li Nan did not call a timeout as he watched his team throw the game away.

Neither Bledsoe nor Beasley was active in either of the games. Bledsoe was serving a four-game suspension while Beasley was out with injury. He signed a seven-figure deal with the Sharks last summer but left the team in the fall to focus on his recovery.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft released a statement on the situation via his Instagram.

“I want to make it clear that I had no involvement in the recent allegations of game-fixing within the Shanghai Sharks organization,” Beasley wrote. “I am deeply disappointed by the lack of support from the team, but want to emphasize that my focus remains on my recovery and returning to basketball.”

Bledsoe also addressed the situation briefly in a tweet.

“I was suspended and couldn’t play fam stop acting weird,” he said.

Coaches, GMs Receive Multi-Year Ban as a Result of Chinese Basketball Association Game-Fixing Allegations

Both the Sharks and Dragons were fined 5 million Chinese Yuan, about $725,000. Additionally, coaches and general managers from both sides received multi-year bans from the CBA.

Shanghai coach Li Chunjiang and Jiangsu GM Shi Linjie were each given five-year bans. The punishment for Jiangsu coach Li Nan and Shanghai GM Jiang Yusheng was slightly less severe, as they both received three-year bans.

Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming, now the president of the CBA, released a statement on the rulings.

“A quite saddening weekend,” Ming said in a recent press conference. “Both teams have a long history. Jiangsu has competed in the CBA since its inaugural year (1995). Many milestone figures have been produced in the two teams’ history, especially some Basketball Hall of Famers. The more we talk about this, the more grief we will feel.”

Shanghai was scheduled to play the Shenzhen Aviators in the next round on Monday. However, Shenzhen automatically advanced to the next round with the Sharks’ disqualification.