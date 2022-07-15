Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Reportedly Interested in Three NFL Teams if He Returns

Sean Payton decided to call it quits following the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints. The 58-year-old head coach seemed never completely ruled out the idea of returning, but he did want to pursue other opportunities.

It’s only taken a few months for Payton’s name to resurface among NFL franchises. And if the right one comes calling, the former Saints leader might take the Tom Brady approach and un-retire from the game.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, Payton is “eyeing” three teams if he decides to come out of retirement. Those NFL squads are the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said when he retired. “And I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don’t think it’s this year, but I think maybe in the future.”

The report also indicates that Payton is looking for “warm weather, a roster good enough to compete … and control over personnel decisions.” Is that really too much to ask?

Payton coached New Orleans from 2006-21. During that stretch he compiled a 152-89 record with nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

The Miami Dolphins Reportedly Had Interest in Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s retirement from the NFL could’ve been incredibly short-lived. After announcing his retirement, CBS Sports’ John Breech reported that the Miami Dolphins had serious interest in the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Per the report, the Dolphins considered offering the head coach a five-year, $100 million contract to take over in Miami. When the organization requested permission to speak with the veteran coach, New Orleans denied it. The Saints refused to release Payton from his contract before its expiration.

Despite the interest, the Dolphins never made an official offer.

But it does prove that, though he retired, NFL teams still have interest in Payton. And if the Dolphins, Cowboys or Chargers coming knocking in the future, he might just take them up on an offer.