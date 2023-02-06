Former NFL Star Makes Reckless Prediction About Giants QB Daniel Jones

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber made a bold proclamation about current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the Tiki & Tierney show. Barber started his take by speaking on the importance of coaching across all sports.

“You see the difference from people who are coached well and who are not. You see it in wrestling, you see it in baseball, I’m talking about little league, you see it in football, you see it in basketball, you see it everywhere. Why would it not apply in the NFL? The answer is it does apply in the NFL,” Barber explained.

He’d go on to use Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as an example. Allen had a rocky start to his NFL career, but after a change in coaching began to blossom and establish himself as one of the league’s best.

“So when you see a Josh Allen who comes into the league from Wyoming and nothing he did at Wyoming translated to the NFL. Guess what?” Barber asked. “His rookie season, he pretty much sucked, 52% completion percentage, he had 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. But you know, Brian Daboll was kind of like just run the ball a little bit. Go out there and use your athleticism. What did he do? He runs for 630 yards and eight touchdowns, and they weren’t good, but he kind of felt confident in himself.”

Barber added, “The next year, they coached him up, he got a little bit better. 58% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions, he kind of started taking baby steps right. The next season he’s an MVP candidate and he throws for 37 touchdowns, he became the man, so coaching matters.”

Barber on Daniel Jones

Daboll is now the head coach of the New York Giants. And Barber prophesied that he and his coaching staff will be able to make a similar transformation with Jones.

“Daniel Jones is in a situation right now with the Giants, Mike Kafka and more importantly Brian Daboll where he is going to be coached into a top 10 quarterback. I believe that, I truly believe that, maybe that’s because I have blind faith in the Giants coaching staff,” Barber said. “But I also know because of his skillset, he’s 6-foot-5, he’s big, he doesn’t have to move out of the pocket to see crossing routes and throws and digs over the middle. He can stand right where he needs to stand and deliver every single throw, and if he needs to run he’ll go run, he had 700 yards and seven touchdowns this year.”

Jones did have the best season of his NFL career, but Barber took it a step further. He proclaims that Jones will establish himself as one of the league’s best soon.

“He can be, if he keeps getting better, and I believe that he will because I just parsed it out, he is going to be the best quarterback in the NFC East. I know that Jalen Hurts is a stud. I know that he’s amazing, got all these accolades, but he’s also got a lot around him,” Barber said.