Former NFL CB Asante Samuel Bashes ‘The Patriot Way’

Throughout the New England Patriots’ nearly two-decade run of dominance in the NFL, you often heard about “The Patriot Way.”

Being an unselfish player and putting the team ahead of yourself are a couple of things that have defined “The Patriot Way.” Asante Samuel, however, is having none of that. The former cornerback played in New England for five seasons from 2003-07, but disagrees with the phrase, “The Patriot Way.”

Samuel appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast recently, and said his former teammates have been “brainwashed.”

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” Samuel said. “All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way.”

Asante Samuel Has a Big Problem with the phrase, ‘The Patriot Way’

Samuel rejected the notion that taking less money for the betterment of the team is a good thing, saying he has no respect for anyone trying to hold back his money.

“I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money,” Samuel said. “So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

Asante Samuel had a wildly successful tenure in New England. Samuel played in three Super Bowls, winning two in 2003 and 2004. Those were the days the Patriots were the class of the league, led by a young quarterback named Tom Brady.

And having Brady means you had a chance. That remains the same for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. But in those days, New England had other great players as well. Brought in key players through free agency and trades to plug into the system. Although players such as Randy Moss had success, none of that was possible, Samuel says, without Brady.

“We can make these decisions because we’ve got Tom,” Samuel says. “I don’t matter what decisions you can make. Who’s next up to bring in from free agency? Can they pass the test? Bring them in and make sure they can make it to the fourth quarter. That’s all we need is somebody, because we got Tom, everything is gonna work.”