Former NFL Head Coach Jeff Fisher Steps Down From Current Coaching Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher has stepped down from his role as head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

“I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grandbabies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest,” Fisher in a statement.

The Panthers went 2-8 during their inaugural season last year. The 63-year-old Fisher was a head coach for over 20 years in the NFL, spending 16.5 years with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise and another five with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Fisher led Tennessee to Super Bowl XXXIV, where they lost to the Rams.

Mike Nolan to replace Jeff Fisher as Michigan Panthers head coach

Fisher will be replaced by Mike Nolan. Nolan was previously the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2008. He went 18-37 during his time with the team.

“We are so grateful for Coach Fisher’s contributions, not only to stand up the Michigan Panthers franchise, but also everything he did to position the USFL for long-term success,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “Jeff added immediate credibility to our new league. He was a great teacher to his players, to his coaches, and was an invaluable resource for all of us at the league level. He was a tireless promoter of the USFL, and his wisdom and experience were a benefit to everyone in the league.”