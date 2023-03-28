Former NFL Lead Official Gene Steratore Trolls MLB Umpires Following Ridiculous Ejection

MLB fans were dumbfounded after watching Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto get ejected during his team’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action Monday.

Home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg tossed Realmuto in the bottom of the fourth inning after Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel received a pitch-clock violation. Realmuto reached back for another ball from Rosenberg. Thinking Rosenberg had already thrown the ball back to Kimbrel, Realmuto moved his glove. Rosenberg had been in the act of placing the ball in Realmuto’s glove before he retracted it. Rosenberg seemed to take it as Realmuto showing him up, and quickly threw him out of the game.

Gene Steratore, former NFL referee turned CBS Sports rules analyst, was just as blown away as everyone else. He took to Twitter to provide a nice troll job of MLB umpires in wake of the questionable ejection.

It might be time to cross over into baseball… https://t.co/pOjJjpRktc pic.twitter.com/twFn2gAzfC — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) March 28, 2023

“It might be time to cross over into baseball…” Steratore wrote.

The ejection is one of the more bizarre ones you’ll ever see in baseball, and certainly caught Realmuto off guard. Realmuto had suited up in nearly 2,000 professional games prior to Monday — not once had he been tossed.

“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto asked as he reviewed the tape. “I’m not even looking at him.”

MLB Call-Up Umpire Ejects J.T. Realmuto for Bizarre Reason

Realmuto said he told Rosenberg he thought he had thrown the ball back to Kimbrel. Rosenberg, a Triple-A umpire and MLB “call-up umpire,” wasn’t buying it.

“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball,’” Realmuto said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.’”

Realmuto was less than thrilled with the ejection.

“Now that I see why he got me … it was perfect timing,” Realmuto said. “First time I was ejected. It was a soft way to get thrown out.”

Rosenberg has received the call up from Triple-A for 39 regular season MLB games in the last three seasons. Crew chief Dan Iassogna defended Rosenberg’s ejection after the game.

“Did Randy act hastily? No,” Iassogna said. “I believe Randy felt like the situation warranted an ejection, and that’s what he did.”

Realmuto, 32, is gearing up for his 10th season in the big leagues. The three-time National League All-Star and two-time Gold Glove is coming off one of his stronger seasons at the dish, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 84 runs.