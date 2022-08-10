Former NFL Quarterback Brett Favre Makes Wild Declaration Regarding Concussions in His Career

Brett Favre is making a pretty staggering claim regarding the number of serious head injuries he sustained during his NFL career. The 20-year veteran quarterback believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions while playing.

Favre, a three-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion, made the statement while appearing on The Bubba Army radio show. He made the assessment based on his understanding of how concussions are diagnosed today.

“Concussions happen all the time,” Favre said. “You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play – that’s a concussion.”

“So, based on that, thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs … but I was still able to play.”

Favre continued to say that “minor” concussions tend to be the scariest. He believes he played through thousands of those head injuries, unbeknownst to him at the time.

The 11-time Pro Bowler said if you would’ve asked him a few years ago, he would’ve said he only suffered three concussions in his career.

As a player, Brett Favre always seemed like the ultimate competitor. He set the NFL record for most consecutive career starts while playing with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at 297. Even hurt, you knew No. 4 would be on the field.

So, it might come as a surprise that the Hall of Fame quarterback advocates against youth tackle football. But it goes back to his concerns regarding concussions, especially when it comes to young people.

Favre believes that children under 14 shouldn’t be allowed to play tackle football. He’s teamed up with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, urging parents to wait until their children are high school age to allow them to participate.

“I don’t know what normal feels like. Do I have CTE? I really don’t know,” Brett Favre said to TODAY. “Concussions are a very, very serious thing and we’re just scraping the surface of how severe they are.

“(There’s) no telling how many concussions I’ve had. And what are the repercussions of that, there’s no answer. I wasn’t the best student, but I still can remember certain things that you would go, ‘Why would you even remember that?’ But I can’t remember someone that I played six years with in Green Bay … but the face looks familiar. Those [are the] type of issues that make me wonder.”