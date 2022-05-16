Former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees Parts Ways with NBC After One Season as Analyst

After just one season working as an NFL analyst for NBC, former star quarterback Drew Brees has parted ways with the network, according to a report from the New York Post. While Brees had some bright moments as a TV analyst last season, he apparently wants to primarily be on game broadcasts instead of studio shows – and NBC didn’t have a spot for him to do that.

Brees, 43, did a majority of his TV work with NBC as an analyst for its “Football Night in America” pregame show, which was hosted from a studio. The former quarterback seemed to be enjoying what he did, but it seems that he would rather be live from games in the broadcast booth providing color commentary.

Although Brees spent more time in the NBC studio than he did at stadiums last season, he was still able to do some work with the “Sunday Night Football” pregame show – as well as provide analysis on some game broadcasts. He also called Notre Dame football games alongside Mike Tirico in 2021.

Brees Responds to Reports of Him Leaving NBC

Soon after the news surfaced that he would be leaving NBC, Drew Brees took to his Twitter account to offer his thoughts on the matter. He said he is simply weighing his options at the moment.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees said. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Whether or not Brees is back with NBC for the 2022 NFL season, the former New Orleans Saints star should undoubtedly be involved with the league in some way – whether that be as a TV analyst, coach, or even player. We shall wait and see.