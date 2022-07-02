Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick Being Sued For $1.2 Million After Not Paying Back Loans From 2018

Ex-NFL quarterback Michael Vick finds himself on the wrong side of headlines — once again. A group of creditors are suing the former superstar in Broward County, Florida circuit court for loans dating back to 2018.

Vick and his wife are facing a lawsuit for loans amounting to $1.2 million, dating back to 2018 through a Maryland-based company, according to the Miami Herald. The Vicks reportedly took a $400,000 loan from Atlantic Solutions, which served as a “middleman” for NV Partners, a company based in Oregon.

NV Partners worked with athletes who needed money immediately in exchange for future earning, per the Miami Herald.

Lawyers issued subpoenas to the Vicks and depositions will occur on Aug. 5. The group cannot take away the family’s home because of Florida law. However, creditors can collect cars, memorabilia, jewelry and other assets.

Atlantic Solutions reportedly sold Vick’s debt to SMA Hub. That transaction divvied up the interest among six people. Vick allegedly has dodged making payments to any of those individuals.

Both Sides Speak on Michael Vick Lawsuit

Attorneys on both sides of the lawsuit involving Michael Vick have issued statements regarding the situation. Kevin Spinozza, representing the collectors, believes the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is capable of repaying the loans.

Florida law prohibits the group from going after the couple’s home, as it’s a primary residence. However, Spinozza didn’t hold back when discussing the way the Vicks are living despite the outstanding debt. That includes a “$160,000 Bentley in the driveway.”

“They are indeed living in the house,” said Kevin Spinozza, per the Miami Herald. “Obviously a beautiful home, one you would think a retired NFL player would live in.”

Vicck’s attorney, Arthur Jones, disputes the $1.2 million lawsuit.

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Jones told the Miami Herald. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida.”

In June, Vick landed a new job as the head of athletic development for Levels Sports Group. His role is helping the company grow its name, image and likeness (NIL) business. The former quarterback also works as a football analyst at FOX Sports.