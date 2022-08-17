Former NFL Quarterbacks Eli Manning, Brady Quinn Debate Their All-Time Favorite Football Movies in ESPN+ Show

ESPN‘s popular phrase, “embrace debate” to highlight its lineup of daytime talk shows can be used once again. This time, though, it relates to Eli Manning and Brady Quinn discussing film.

No, we’re not talking about the hours of film the two former NFL quarterbacks watched during their playing days. Instead, we’re discussing the football movies that Manning and Quinn believe are at the top of the category.

In Season 2 of ESPN+’s Eli’s Places, Manning and Quinn discussed the best football movies while on Notre Dame’s campus. Quinn, a former quarterback for the Fighting Irish, picked Rudy. Manning, on the other hand, selected a more fun sports movie from the 1990s, Little Giants.

How appropriate.

Other movies mentioned included The Longest Yard, The Waterboy and Any Given Sunday — all three are quality football films.

There are plenty of great football movies out there. Rudy, which is based on a true story, is considered by many to be one of the best sports movies of all-time. Little Giants doesn’t get that same recognition, as it’s geared more towards children.

So, Outsiders, who won this debate? Manning or Quinn? Or do you have another movie you’d like to select?

The fun aspect of Eli Manning and Brady Quinn’s debate over the greatest football movie of all-time? There will never be a clear answer. It’s open for interpretation, meaning people will argue about it for years.

For the sake of fun, we looked up how SlashFilm.com ranked football films. Neither Rudy nor Little Giants topped the list. Any guesses as to what earned the No. 1 spot?

Friday Night Lights.

We won’t argue with that, because that’s a quality pick, too. Here’s how the website ranked the top five:

Friday Night Lights Rudy The Longest Yard (original) Draft Day The Freshman

That’s a pretty solid list. Noticeably absent is Manning’s Little Giants selection. So, too, is Remember the Titans.

Everyone has their own likes and dislikes when it comes to movies. If you could put together a top-five list of football movies, what would be on it?