Former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount Involved in Wild Brawl at Youth Football Game

Youth sports can get intense. Even for guys like former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount, who was involved in a fight at a football game recently. Blount had a career that lasted almost a decade in the NFL. For running backs, especially ones like Blount, that’s a good run in the league.

Nowadays, it looks like LeGarrette Blount can be found at youth football games. Apparently, there was an incident that ended up leading to an all-out fight. Punches were thrown at the end of the 12-and-under game. Blount was coaching the GCYFC Gators.

LeGarrette Blount Sprints Into Fight

Someone apparently said something to the three-time Super Bowl champ and it didn’t go over well. Soon enough, the former Oregon Duck was in a fight and seen throwing punches. There is a drone video that captured the altercation, according to TMZ.

Other coaches and parents got involved and tried to separate LeGarrette Blount from the other adult involved. He was eventually removed from the situation.

Police were called to the scene shortly after, “in relation to multiple reports of adults fighting during a youth football game.” However, by the time the police showed up on the scene things had quieted down and the situation had de-escalated.

For the life of me, I can’t imagine trying to outrun or try to hold back a dude like Blount. When he was in the league, he was a battering ram. If you need a few yards, he could run it hard right up the middle and at least get you a couple.

When he was in the league, he was 6-1 and almost 250 lb. That’s not size you want to be on the wrong side of.

We have all seen how these youth sports leagues get all wild. There is a lot of money involved and a lot of feelings and emotions go into these events. However, it’s clear that parents and coaches can get too invovled at times as well.

As for LeGarrette Blount, I’m sure he isn’t trying to get into fights. But if someone is going to say something silly, he seems like the kinda guy to make you pay for it.