former-nfl-running-back-fred-taylor-says-tom-brady-would-haze-rookies-by-intentionally-running-up-restaurant-tabs

During a recent podcast episode, former NFL running back Fred Taylor opened up about one of his famous teammates while playing with the New England Patriots. While speaking about arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Taylor shared an amusing story about Tom Brady hazing rookies. The rookies likely didn’t find it as hilarious considering Brady would supposedly run up restaurant tabs in the thousands and leave the newcomers with the bill.

Taylor revealed Brady’s brutal rookie hazing story during a recent episode of The Pivot podcast. Taylor and two other former NFL pros, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, co-host the popular show. Last week, they welcomed New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson as a guest. The football players spoke at length about the league while sharing stories from their careers. In one segment of the episode, the discussion turned to rookie hazing stories, which Wilson will soon face as a first-year player.

That’s when the three veterans exchanged hazing stories, and Taylor’s topped them all. The running back played in New England alongside Brady in 2009 and 2010. He saw firsthand how the seven-time Super Bowl champion went about leaving the rookies high and dry with enormous restaurant bills.

“When I was in New England, the entire team went out on the rookies,” Taylor said on the podcast. “If it’s 10, 12 rookies whatever it might be in that class. All I know is that bill comes back like 50, 60 thousand. Because Tom would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, put it [down], and say goodnight.”

Tom Brady Talks Candidly About His Career Nearing Its End

Last week, Tom Brady joined The Dan Patrick Show to talk about his return to the gridiron after a very short retirement. As the 2021 NFL season came to an end, the 44-year-old announced that he was hanging up his cleats for good. But only 39 days later, Brady had a change of heart and shocked the sports world by returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Towards the end of his conversation with Dan Patrick, the host asked about Brady’s six-week retirement. The QB admitted that, at first, he told the Bucs to proceed without him. That meant that Tampa would begin to look at free agent quarterbacks and QBs available in the draft. However, Brady admits that as time went by his legendary competitiveness kicked in.

“And then, you know, time went by and then you just get super competitive. I think I’m part crazy, I mean I think that’s the reality,” Tom Brady said as Dan Patrick laughed. “I mean 45 years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. When I see Aaron Donald working out on Instagram I’m like, damn, maybe I should’ve retired, you know? Because he’s a beast, but I have the appetite to compete.”

“It’s going to be gone soon,” Brady added on The Dan Patrick Show. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it. And I gotta just really appreciate the time I have left, because it’s not a lot.”