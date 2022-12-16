Former NFL Star Aqib Talib Being Sued By Family of Coach Killed By His Brother

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is among those being sued by the family of a youth sports coach who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib’s brother, Yaqub, in August.

Youth football coach Michael Hickmon, 43, was shot and killed in Lancaster, Texas, after an altercation during a game escalated. Per the Dallas Morning News, the wrongful death lawsuit alleges that Talib played a significant role in the brawl which led to his brother shooting Hickmon. Additionally, the suit claims Big XII Sports League and Family Service failed to properly vet coaches while also providing a safe environment. Hickmon’s family is seeking more than $1 million in punitive damages.

The shooting occurred after a fight broke out between Hickmon’s 9-and-under team and Aqib’s. According to the lawsuit, when Hickmon’s team scored a touchdown following a taunting penalty on Aqib’s team, he [Talib] got upset and ended the game. Aqib allegedly threw a punch when Hickmon attempted to get the game ball. Witnesses allege that Aqib instigated the fight.

At the time of the incident, the Lancaster Police Department released the following statement:

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the statement reads. “During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Brother of Aqib Talib Facing Murder Chargers

Yakub, 39, is facing felony murder charges after being indicted in September. Aqib, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Aqib spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. Aqib earned five Pro Bowl nods. He was slated to be a contributor for Amazon Prime Video‘s “Thursday Night Football” this season. He stepped away amid the tragedy to spend time with his family.