Report: Former NFL Star Aqib Talib’s Brother Identified as Suspect in Fatal Youth Football Shooting

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. According to TMZ Sports, the deadly incident happened over the weekend.

The Lancaster (TX) Police Department identified Yaqub Talib as a suspect in the incident. An adult male was shot and killed following an argument and altercation that unfolded at a youth football game.

Lancaster Police released a statement over the weekend, saying they received multiple calls for service.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the statement said. “During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Officers have identified the suspect involve in this offense as a black male, Yaqub Salik Talib and there is an active warrant for his arrest.”

Video captured the frightening incident.

TMZ reports that the charges Yaqub Talib faces are unclear. It also states that Aqib Talib was also at the game, though there’s been no confirmation from Lancaster Police.

Aqib Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. Talib earned five Pro Bowl honors in his career.

Another Horrific Youth Sports Scene

The weekend shooting in which Aqib Talib’s brother was allegedly involved is just the latest in horrific youth sports scenes. Earlier this summer, a shooting occurred during a Little League baseball game in North Carolina.

Gunshots rang during an 8U All-Star game in Wilson, N.C. in mid-July. Video captured the scary scene in which players, parents and coaches ran for cover. Police say that it did not appear the game was targeted, though some parents disagreed.

Both teams withdrew from the tournament following the incident.

“It was a terrifying situation for all involved,” one team said. “Video shows coaches bravely covering players with their bodies and crawling off baseball fields. No child or parent should ever experience anything like this.”