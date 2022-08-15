Former NFL Star Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Himself In Following Fatal Youth Football Shooting

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself into authorities Monday after being identified as the lead suspect in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach.

Per the Lancaster (TX) Police Department, an adult male was shot and killed at a youth football game Saturday. Police said in a statement that a physical altercation broke out before the shooting took place. Police quickly identified the lead suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who turned himself into Dallas County Jail.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the statement reads. “During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Officers have identified the suspect involve in this offense as a black male, Yaqub Salik Talib and there is an active warrant for his arrest.”

Yaqub Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Associated Press that his client turned himself in “so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.”

Video of the incident was captured from a person in attendance at the football game. In addition, Aqib Talib was confirmed at the scene at the time of the shooting, per his attorney.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” his attorney said, via TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. He earned five Pro Bowl nods. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Amazon Prime Video‘s “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats youth football team. The man killed has been identified as Mike Hickmon, a coach of the D.E.A. Dragons. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the following of the shooting.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them? Why?” Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”