Former NFL Star Earl Thomas Issued Arrest Warrant in Texas

NFL fans know Earl Thomas as a hard-hitting free safety. He helped shape the “Legion of Boom” during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it appears he’s been issued an arrest warrant in Austin, Texas for violating a protective order in regard to his estranged wife and kids.

Per the Austin-American Statesman, Magistrate George Thomas signed the warrant in late April after the NFL star sent threatening messages to the woman. The warrant came after Earl Thomas reportedly violated the protective order two times in the span of a year.

According to Trey Dolezal, Earl Thomas’ representative, however, the violation stemmed from Thomas reaching out to figure out a way to see his kids.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids. I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children,” Dolezal said, per the Statesman.

The original protective order laid out some ground rules for Thomas’ relationship with his estranged wife. He was to solely communicate with her through a specified co-parenting app. But according to what the woman told police, he continued to use traditional forms of communication. Further, he reportedly showed up on several occasions unannounced, according to the Statesman.

Earl Thomas and his estranged wife’s marital problems first went public in 2020. Austin police arrested her for pointing a gun at him after she reportedly found Thomas with another woman.

She filed for divorce from Thomas in November of the same year. The pair are still listed as owners of a property in Austin which is apparently behind nearly $100,000 in taxes, the Statesman reports.

Earl Thomas Hopes to Return to the NFL

Thomas is coming off of a stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He was released from the team in 2020 after an incident occurred with a teammate during a preseason practice.

Just recently, however, Earl Thomas stated his desire to return to the NFL.

“I’m ready. I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that,” Thomas texted Adam Schefter in late April, per ESPN.